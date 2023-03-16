Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

2 arrested for allegedly cashing fraudulent checks at Shreveport-Bossier casinos

(MGN)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police is investigating after receiving reports of fraud at multiple casinos in the area.

Troopers first were called out to Sam’s Town and located Kimberly Morris, 38, of Marshall, Texas, and William Holmes, 47, of Hallsville, Texas, who were allegedly participating in fraudulent activity. LSP’s initial investigation shows Morris cashed several fraudulent checks at various casinos in the area, totaling about $7,000. Police say Morris was also found to be in possession of a small amount of meth.

Fraudulent activity was also reported at Louisiana Downs and Margaritaville.

Police interviewed both Morris and Holmes; Morris was placed under arrest for possession of schedule II narcotics and as a fugitive out of Texas. Holmes was arrested for forgery. Both were booked in the Caddo Correctional Center.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Alex Washington (left) and Christopher Dooley, known as Hurricane Chris (right)
Hurricane Chris acquitted of murder charge
Shreveport native Christopher Dooley (right), a rapper who goes by the name Hurricane Chris,...
Mothers of Hurricane Chris, slain man react to rapper’s acquittal on murder charge
An investigator enters 71-year-old Mark L. Hailey’s home in the 100 block of Jim Bell Road...
NPSO: Shreveport businessman killed, truck stolen in home invasion in Natchitoches Parish
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park
LSU Health Shreveport
LSU Health Shreveport’s medical education program put on probation

Latest News

Heads shaved against children’s cancer at Geaux Bald fundraiser
Heads shaved against children’s cancer at Geaux Bald fundraiser
Geaux Bald fundraiser raising money for a good cause
Geaux Bald fundraiser raising money for a good cause
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Bossier City man allegedly responsible for high speed chase in west Texas that left 4 people dead
Derrick Perkins
Man sought for questioning in Nathan Millard case arrested; bond set