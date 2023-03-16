2 arrested for allegedly cashing fraudulent checks at Shreveport-Bossier casinos

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police is investigating after receiving reports of fraud at multiple casinos in the area.

Troopers first were called out to Sam’s Town and located Kimberly Morris, 38, of Marshall, Texas, and William Holmes, 47, of Hallsville, Texas, who were allegedly participating in fraudulent activity. LSP’s initial investigation shows Morris cashed several fraudulent checks at various casinos in the area, totaling about $7,000. Police say Morris was also found to be in possession of a small amount of meth.

Fraudulent activity was also reported at Louisiana Downs and Margaritaville.

Police interviewed both Morris and Holmes; Morris was placed under arrest for possession of schedule II narcotics and as a fugitive out of Texas. Holmes was arrested for forgery. Both were booked in the Caddo Correctional Center.

The case is still under investigation.

