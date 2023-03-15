Today is the calm before the storm

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off mostly clear and very chilly across the ArkLaTex with many spots in the 30s and a few locations in the low 40s. As we head through the day, a south wind kicks in and this will allow for a nice rebound in temperatures with readings warming into the mid and upper 60s and some places reaching the low 70s. Expect plenty of sunshine with just a few passing clouds.

Looking ahead to Thursday, a strong cold front will be approaching from the west with showers and storms becoming widespread. The first round of storms will arrive Thursday afternoon and these will be more scattered in nature. Some of these afternoon storms could turn severe with large hail, damaging wind and an isolated tornado all possible.

By Thursday evening, a larger line of storms will develop along the cold front in east Texas and then march through the entire ArkLaTex deep into the night. Damaging wind gusts will be the main concern with this line but a few embedded tornadoes can’t be ruled out either. All storm activity should exit to the southeast by sunrise Friday.

Much colder air will arrive behind the front on gusty northwest winds with highs on Friday struggling to climb into the low 50s.

The weekend looks dry but chilly with highs both Saturday and Sunday only in the mid 50s and overnight lows plunging into the 30s. A few locations north could fall into the upper 20s. A widespread frost and freezing is looking likely for the entire region this weekend!

The cool pattern will linger into early next week with temperatures remaining about 15 degrees below normal through Monday.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

