Strong to severe storms possible tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! Today is the calm before the storm and the pick of this week in terms of the weather. Plenty of sunshine is expected today across the ArkLaTex with highs eventually reaching the low-70s. Tonight, cloud cover will increase along with the wind picking up a bit, with lows in the low-50s.

Looking ahead to Thursday, a strong cold front will be approaching from the west with showers and storms becoming widespread. The first round of storms will arrive Thursday afternoon and these will be more scattered in nature. Some of these afternoon storms could turn severe with large hail, damaging wind, and an isolated tornado all possible.

By Thursday evening, a larger line of storms will develop along the cold front in east Texas and then march through the entire ArkLaTex deep into the night. Damaging wind gusts will be the main concern with this line but a few embedded tornadoes can’t be ruled out either. All storm activity should exit to the southeast by sunrise Friday.

Much colder air will arrive behind the front on gusty northwest winds with highs on Friday struggling to climb into the low 50s.

