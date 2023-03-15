Ask the Doctor
Sitting for too long can be detrimental to your health, LSU Health Shreveport doctor says

Walk away from your desk, he suggests
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you have a desk job, or sit around for long periods of time, this story is for you.

Sitting at a desk all day can be associated with negative health risks. However, according to new research, you can improve your health by incorporating one simple habit.

Dr. E.J. Mayeaux, professor of family medicine at LSU Health Shreveport, joined KSLA in the studio Tuesday, March 14 to discuss this simple life habit; but doing it consistently is key.

Dr. Mayeaux discussed the benefits of walking away from your desk, how long you need to walk for and how often, and what types of negative effects sitting for too long can be associated with.

Dr. Mayeaux said sitting for too long can increase your risk of strokes, heart disease and several types of cancer. He also said even if you do a workout in the morning or evening, you should still get up and walk around throughout the day.

