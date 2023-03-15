Sitting for too long can be detrimental to your health, LSU Health Shreveport doctor says

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you have a desk job, or sit around for long periods of time, this story is for you.

Sitting at a desk all day can be associated with negative health risks. However, according to new research, you can improve your health by incorporating one simple habit.

Dr. E.J. Mayeaux, professor of family medicine at LSU Health Shreveport, joined KSLA in the studio Tuesday, March 14 to discuss this simple life habit; but doing it consistently is key.

Dr. Mayeaux discussed the benefits of walking away from your desk, how long you need to walk for and how often, and what types of negative effects sitting for too long can be associated with.

Dr. Mayeaux said sitting for too long can increase your risk of strokes, heart disease and several types of cancer. He also said even if you do a workout in the morning or evening, you should still get up and walk around throughout the day.

More from the KSLA Café:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.