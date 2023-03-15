Ask the Doctor
Police searching for missing Webster Parish man last seen leaving home

By Doug Warner and Amia Lewis
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Minden, La. (KSLA) - Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office (WPSO) is trying to locate 46-year-old J.D. “Dee” Bogues after he was reported missing.

Bogues went missing on Friday, March 3 and has not been seen or heard from since. He left his home on Dorcheat Road in a white 2016 four door Ford Focus Hatchback with the license plate number 566BQL.

Bogues has brown hair and blue eyes. He’s 4′ 10″ and weighs 160 pounds.

43-year-old JD Bogues was last seen leaving home.(JD's sister)

Desoto Sheriff’s Office sent a helicopter to Webster Parish on March 14, which was used for four hours to search for Bogues, but nothing was found. No foul play is suspected in his disappearance.

If you have any information on the whereabouts on Bogues, call WPSO at (318) 377-1515.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

