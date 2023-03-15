Mothers of Hurricane Chris, slain man react to rapper’s acquittal on murder charge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A case of self-defense.

“I knew he was fearing for his life, so he would never pull a gun if he was not,” Stephanie George said of her 34-year-old son, Christopher Dooley.

Almost three years after the deadly shooting, seven days of testimony drew to a close with a jury acquitting Christopher Dooley of two charges, including second-degree murder.

“I was really, like I said, disappointed and somewhat mad but not angry because, to me, I felt like justice was not served,” said Rosada Farris, mother of Danzeria Farris Jr., the 32-year-old man that Christopher Dooley killed.

KSLA News 12′s Alexandria Savage was the only reporter in the courtroom throughout the duration of the high-profile murder trial of the well-known rapper who goes by the name Hurricane Chris.

Earlier today, she sat down with the mothers of Christopher Dooley and Danzeria Farris Jr. The women shared their thoughts with Savage hours after jurors returned a verdict of not guilty Tuesday, March 14.

“Stop the killings. Put the guns down, stop the killings. Stop, think, listen and walk away. You don’t have to pick up a gun if you have an altercation with anybody. Just walk away,” Rosada Farris said.

The women’s lives changed when their sons briefly encountered one another face to face June 19, 2020, at a Hollywood Avenue gas station.

Both men arrived at the gas station minutes apart, stopping in for snacks and a drink.

Farris, after buying chips and a beverage, approached a Mercedes that had been driven by Dooley and opened a door on the car. That vehicle, the state argued, was owned by Dooley’s ex-girlfriend. Dooley then approached Farris and drew his handgun.

During the trial, prosecutors called a witness to testify about seeing the two men and about Dooley looking “scared and shaking.”

After nearly two minutes, Dooley fired the weapon six times, leaving Farris to bleed out on the ground, according to testimony and evidence presented during the trial. Dooley left the scene briefly before calling 9-1-1 and returning to turn himself into police at the scene.

Throughout the trial, one of the state’s witnesses spoke about seeing the two men outside the gas station and about telling the store clerk “there might be a problem outside.” After making his purchase, the witness said he returned to his vehicle then left after hearing gunshots.

A forensic pathologist testified in graphic detail about Danzeria Farris’ fatal injuries. He also revealed that Farris only had caffeine in his system when he died.

The defense called only two witnesses, including Christopher Dooley. During his time on the stand, the rapper testified “Yes, I fired the weapon because I was in total fear for my life.”

His mother said it’s a feeling she shared as they entered the courtroom Tuesday.

“To get to the courthouse the night that the verdict was read, knowing that you might not walk out with your son was the worst feeling ever,” George said. “I basically told them we walked in here together and we’re all going to walk out together.”

Rosada Farris said she chooses to remember her son Danzeria how he was.

“Laughs, the tears, the happy times, the good times, the bad times, the sad times, his voice, the things he did, we’re not going to ever forget him. Never.”

Neither family will be able to forget what happened, but both say they plan to move forward.

And Rosada Farris had this message for Christopher Dooley: “I just hope you find in your heart to do right toward everybody.”

A Caddo District Court jury has acquitted 34-year-old rapper Christopher Dooley, aka Hurricane Chris.

