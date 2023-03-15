Ask the Doctor
MISSING: Man last seen in northwest Harrison Co.

Jose Roman Teniente, 24
Jose Roman Teniente, 24(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.

Jose Roman Teniente, 24, was last seen walking in the northwest portion of the county in the Harleton/Lake Deerwood area. Teniente is 5′ 8″ tall and weighs about 280 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. He also has brown facial hair.

Teniente was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and tan boots, or a red flannel and khaki pants. Teniente also a tattoo on one of his wrists of a sun with a face.

Anyone with information on Teniente’s whereabouts should call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000.

