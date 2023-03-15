Man suffering from developmental issues missing from Bossier City

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man with the mental compacity of a 12-year-old has been missing from his home in Bossier City.

On March 14, Syokisi Sibetaug went missing from his residence in south Bossier City, 300 block of Preserve Boulevard. Sibetaug is 31-years-old but suffers from developmental issues such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and only has the mental compacity of a 12 or 13-year-old.

Sibetaug is described as being of pacific islander descent, being between 4′9″ to 5′0″ inches tall, and weighing approximately 100 pounds. He has black low-cut hair, and brown eyes. Sibetaug also has a large scar on his left wrist and has been known to panhandle in front of Wal-Mart.

Syokisi Sibetaug, 31. (bossier crime stoppers)

He is believed to be wearing a white and gray colored jacket.

Sibetaug has never left his residence for more than a few hours, but as of March 15, at 9:30 a.m. he has been missing for 24 hours.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.

