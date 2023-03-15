LSU Health Shreveport med students eagerly await Match Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fourth-year medical students at the LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine are preparing for the 50th annual Match Day!

The event is where students learn where they have been matched for their residency training. The emotional day allows them to reflect on all they’ve accomplished and prepare for their futures.

The National Registry Matching Program will provide their matching services for almost 43,000 people.

Match Day will take place on Friday, March 17 at 11 a.m. on LSU Health’s campus.

