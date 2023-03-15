Ask the Doctor
Food Bank of NWLA feeds thousands of kids through summer feeding program

By Michael Barnes
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It seems like school just started, but summer break is right around the corner!

Many students rely on school breakfast and lunch as their food source for the day. To help combat hunger, the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana is gearing up for their 2023 summer feeding program.

The program has been providing free and nutritious meals for kids since 2007.

They also partner with other organizations, like churches and community centers, to provide meals for them as well. The deadline to sign up for this program is March 31.

Head of the food bank, Martha Marak, says they feed thousands of children every year across seven parishes.

If you would like to sign up for the summer feeding program, volunteer or donate, click here.

