13-year-old boy scout saves family of 3 from drowning

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Not all hero wear capes; some of them wear boy scout uniforms.

13-year-old Wesley Reed saved three people from drowning.

What was supposed to be a memorable family trip to Hawaii turned into a heroic moment for 13-year-old Wesley Reed, of Bossier City. He used his boy scout instincts to save the lives of a family of three.

“We were in Hawaii for my aunt’s wedding, and I saw a father and a son struggling to swim back into the shore. And then the mom went out there to try to help them, so I swim out there and helped them with my boogie board and I helped them swim back in to shore,” Wesley explained.

Although the selfless act took place in Hawaii, Westley’s efforts and bravery didn’t go unrecognized.

“I think it’s amazing. I’m extremely proud of all the recognition I’ve gotten. I’ve gotten the Medal of Merit from the Boy Scouts of America. I’ve gotten the Award of Excellence from the school board, and I got recognized at the police jury,” Wesley said.

Wesley credits his boy scout troop (troop 113), for molding him into the person he is today.

“It helps me learn different skills that I wouldn’t know if I wasn’t a boy scout. Like it helped me swim better and be stronger and learn lots of different things that I’ll use in my life,” Wesley said.

Wesley has made his entire family proud.

“It just amazed me that here’s a 13-year-old boy that you know, number one, had the frame of mind to swim out there and help someone, but number two, was so selfless to do something even though you know it could’ve put him in danger at the time,” Tracy Reed, Wesley’s mom, said.

