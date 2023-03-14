Woman convinced her firstborn is missing

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Missing or on the run?

The search continues for a man who’s car was found outside a Bossier City casino earlier this month.

Don’tavia Bryant is the same man with an extensive and pending criminal case out of East Texas for large amounts of drugs.

Is his sudden disappearance earlier this month in some way connected to the criminal case?

His mother told KSLA News 12 that it shouldn’t matter.

Bryant’s family said the Margaritaville Casino parking lot is the last known place for him to be before his disappearance Feb. 26. He parked in the parking lot to meet up with a few friends inside the casino but never actually made it inside.

“Don’tavia is actually missing,” said Shereba Bryant, the concerned mother of Don’tavia Bryant who said her firstborn son abruptly vanished after what was supposed to be a night of fun with his friends.

Her motherly instincts kicked in after she hadn’t heard from him in days.

“I haven’t spoke to him at all, and we spoke on the daily basis; so this is one thing that led me to this missing person.”

Shereba Bryant said her car, which her son was driving, was left in the Margaritaville Casino parking lot but there was no sign of Don’tavia Bryant when she went to pick up the car Feb. 27.

She reached out to Bossier City police. Since then, she said, there has been a lack of communication.

“There aren’t any new details. And if there have been, it’s been no communication, no communication from the police with me if they have discovered any new details at all.”

Instead, Shereba Bryant has teamed up with the Dock Ellis Foundation, which advocates for those in underserved communities. The organization says its mission “... is to empower minority communities by bringing home missing persons.”

The foundation’s chief strategy officer explained why it is was important for her group to help the Bryant family. Tanya Frazier’s statement reads:

“Currently, there are 1.5 million minority men missing, and it’s important to bring attention to these cases and to be the voice for the voiceless by advocating, while bridging the gap between law enforcement and the family members, to help them get media coverage and bring Don’tavia home.”

Don’tavia bryant was supposed to appear in court in Rusk County, Texas, on drug and weapons charges pending against him around the time of his disappearance. It’s unclear if the two are connected.

“Everyone has a past,” his mother said. “I have a past; you have a past. So what’s in the past is in the past. So right now what we are referring to is him being a missing person.”

IF YOU SEE HIM

Don’tavia Bryant last was seen wearing a pink shirt, a black jacket, black pants and colorful shoes. Anyone with information is urged to contact Bossier City police.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.