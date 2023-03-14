Ask the Doctor
Visually impaired kids get to skate with Mudbugs players

Each kid was paired with a player and had the opportunity to skate on the ice
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A group of visually impaired kids got a special treat Monday thanks to the Louisiana Association for the Blind and the Shreveport Mudbugs.

Some visually impaired kids got to skate with the Shreveport Mudbugs on Monday, March 13, 2023.
Some visually impaired kids got to skate with the Shreveport Mudbugs on Monday, March 13, 2023.(KSLA)

The Shreveport Mudbugs had some special guests on the ice with them Monday, March 13. Visually impaired kids skated with them at Hirsch Memorial Coliseum.

The Louisiana Association for the Blind brought the group of youngsters to meet the Mudbugs. Each kid was paired with a player and had the opportunity to skate on the ice.

Some visually impaired kids got to skate with the Shreveport Mudbugs on Monday, March 13, 2023.
Some visually impaired kids got to skate with the Shreveport Mudbugs on Monday, March 13, 2023.(KSLA)

“We wanted to bring our kids out here today. Our children are a mix of low vision and no vision, and so it’s a great opportunity for them to participate in a sport where normally they wouldn’t have an opportunity,” said Audra Hicks, vice president of community services for the Louisiana Association of the Blind.

Some visually impaired kids got to skate with the Shreveport Mudbugs on Monday, March 13, 2023.
Some visually impaired kids got to skate with the Shreveport Mudbugs on Monday, March 13, 2023.(KSLA)

The Louisiana Association for the Blind plans to bring kids back to skate with the Mudbugs players again next year.

