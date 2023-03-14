Sunny skies and cool temperatures continue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! Another nice day in the ArkLaTex despite the cool temperatures today, even cooler than yesterday. Highs will struggle to reach the upper-50s and low-60s and it is a bit windy out there, which makes the air a bit uncomfortable to be standing in. Lows tonight will drop to the upper-30s with gradually decreasing cloud cover. There is a very minor rain chance late this afternoon and into the evening hours but don’t cancel whatever plans you might have because of them, most of the region will not see any rain.

Tomorrow will be the pick of the week with highs approaching the 70-degree mark and the sunshine will continue. Slightly windy conditions but with a shift out of the southwest to bring slightly warmer temperatures to the region. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 50s with increasing cloud cover.

By Thursday, a strong cold front will quickly approach from the west with showers and storms becoming widespread by mid to late afternoon. These storms will then continue well into Thursday night before gradually pushing east early Friday morning. Severe weather will be possible with large hail, damaging wind, and a few tornadoes all on the table. In addition, very heavy could lead to localized flooding.

Sharply colder air will arrive behind the front with highs by Friday struggling to climb into the low 50s. Gusty northwest winds will make it feel even colder and we’ll have lingering clouds and showers throughout the day.

