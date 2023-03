SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police need your help in finding a missing person.

Matthew Buckingham, 34, was last seen on Feb. 17 on Westport Avenue near the Walmart. He was driving a 2013 Ford Taurus.

If you have any information on Buckingham’s whereabouts, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7300.

