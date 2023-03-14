Small church in Nash looking for volunteers to demolish roof damaged in May of ‘22

NASH, Texas (KSLA) - Leaders with a Bowie County church are looking for volunteers to help rebuild after their church building was destroyed nearly a year ago.

In May of 2022, the roof of Greater Shiloh Church of God in Christ collapsed; no one was injured.

“The Lord with His mighty hand just held that roof up. Wasn’t anyone in the church at the time the roof collapsed on May 9th and we were just grateful,” said Roger Simon, associate pastor at the church.

Simon said nearly a year has passed with no major cleanup work being done on the building. He said he has no doubt the remaining part of the structure has been a safety concern and an eyesore for the Nash, Texas, community.

“They have not really pressured us very much really, not any. They have been very cooperative,” Simon said.. “We know it’s been an eyesore to them, and we know they are anxious to see this come down.”

Church leaders hope to begin demolishing the building Friday and Saturday (March 17-18). Simon said they’re looking for volunteers to help in this work, especially those with some type of heavy equipment.

“Whatever the community can do, we are all brothers and sisters in Christ and we will deeply appreciate it.”

There are around 200 members at this church.

Simon said the demolition is the first step in bringing the church back to the area.

“And hopefully in phase two, we are looking at coming back with a new church building, maybe not as large as this one, but something that the community will be proud to have,” Simon said.

