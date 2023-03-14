Ask the Doctor
Saints restructure WR Michael Thomas’ contract

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Michael Thomas is staying in New Orleans.

The New Orleans Saints have restructured the contract of the all-pro wide receiver, according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter says the two sides reached an agreement on a one-year, $10 million deal with a maximum value of $15 million.

The deal ensures the Saints will not have to absorb a $31.7 million roster bonus.

In the three seasons since a 149-catch, 1,725-yard season in 2019, Thomas has only 56 receptions for 609 yards and three touchdowns. But the Saints have had Andy Dalton, Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian, and Ian Book as their starting quarterbacks in the two seasons since Drew Brees retired.

The Saints have made several moves already this off-season, including signing Derek Carr, resigning Jameis Winston, and losing two defensive tackles to division rivals.

After the team announced Carr’s signing, Thomas tweeted in support of the move.

FINAL PLAY

Derek Carr’s first meal in New Orleans? Chipotle. With guac.

Jameis Winston said to be finalizing 1-year deal to stay with Saints, backing up Derek Carr

Saints lose Onyemata to Falcons, Tuttle to Panthers

Saints introduce Derek Carr as quarterback formally signs four-year contract

Carr and Thomas had several phone conversations, and the quarterback told Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis that he felt like he and Thomas could “go out there and face the world.”

