Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Rising pet food prices affecting owners, adoptions

Rising pet food prices affecting owners, adoptions
Rising pet food prices affecting owners, adoptions
By Barry Lowin
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Not even the family cats and dogs are immune to inflation-driven cutbacks. Higher pet food prices can also mean fewer adoptions from shelters and rescues.

The cost of pet food is up 15 percent year-over-year, and pets and pet products are up 12 percent, according to the January consumer price index, and owners are looking for ways to save.

“We’ve been watching the food prices go up for about a year and two years now they’ve been slowly increasing,” said Christina Babcock Ardoin, owner of Misha’s Pets in Lake Charles.

The cost of pet food ingredients has increased for large and small pets, but shipping costs are also playing a large role in the price hikes.

“The shipping cost I think is a big part of it too. I know that our shipping costs to have our products delivered has increased by double, so now we just we order differently,” Ardoin said. “Instead of ordering every single week we order every two to three weeks, so our orders are larger, but we’re consolidating and so that’s helping a little bit.”

Renee Smith with Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue said higher pet food prices mean less adoptions.

“It means that our adoptions are down a lot, in fact, we have had maybe two to four adoptions in about six months,” said Smith.

Nonprofits are depending more on donations because they are housing animals longer.

“Now we’re trying to not only raise an extreme amount of donations to pay our vet bills, we’re also having to house dogs longer, which costs us more, and then feeding them obviously and buying all the things that we normally buy,” Smith said.

Pet owners can save money by using frequent buyer programs, looking for coupons and keeping track of when certain food flavors are on sale. People can also get creative with other ways to save.

“My coffee that I get in the morning is less fancy than it used to be, you know, we vacationed a little closer to home, but you know, you just find ways to cut back and you don’t live above your means,” said Ardoin. “And so that you can provide for your children and your pets the same way you always have.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lauren Olme, 77th Weapons Squadron assistant director of operations, and...
Air Force major becomes one of first pilots to fly a supersonic aircraft while pregnant
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2-year-old attacked by two dogs in Magnolia
Katie Grantham, 4
‘Record verdict’ reached in ‘Katie Bug’ civil trial
Christopher Dooley aka Hurricane Chris
Hurricane Chris trial continues into fifth day; former girlfriend testifies
Shreveport police officials tell us the department is 135 officers short despite constantly...
Shreveport police officer shortage grows

Latest News

SPD looking for man missing since February
SPD looking for man missing since February
1 person hurt in crash involving school bus
1 person hurt in crash involving school bus
Shreveport school zone cameras in question
Shreveport school zone cameras in question
Derrick Perkins
BRPD: Man sought for questioning in Nathan Millard case used man’s debit card; stolen car found burned
Christopher Dooley aka Hurricane Chris
Closing arguments begin in Hurricane Chris murder trial