New Southern Classic location opening soon in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Southern Classic is coming to Bossier City!

The fried chicken restaurant, which has been a family business in north Louisiana for the last 35 years, is opening a new location in Bossier City soon. Back in 2019, the company decided to franchise, opening multiple new locations in Arkansas, east Texas, Mississippi, and south Louisiana.

The new location in Bossier will be located at 1940 Airline Dr.

On Tuesday, March 14, DOTD announced the outside northbound lane of Airline Drive near its intersection with Old Minden Road will be closed for about a week so the contractor for the new restaurant can build a driveway.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.