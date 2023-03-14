Man arrested in connection to beating of 80-year-old woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to an assault and battery call on 7:30 a.m. in the 6900 block of Nevada Avenue on Tuesday, March 14.

Responding officers found that an 80-year-old woman had been struck in the face and had a nose bleed. The victim told officers she had a protective order against the suspect, 55-year-old Jeffery Russell.

He was taken into custody on charges of second-degree battery and violating a protective order.

