Man arrested in connection to beating of 80-year-old woman
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to an assault and battery call on 7:30 a.m. in the 6900 block of Nevada Avenue on Tuesday, March 14.
Responding officers found that an 80-year-old woman had been struck in the face and had a nose bleed. The victim told officers she had a protective order against the suspect, 55-year-old Jeffery Russell.
He was taken into custody on charges of second-degree battery and violating a protective order.
