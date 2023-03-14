Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

LearningRx encouraging reading with book bingo

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Learning Rx is hosting a Chill & Read campaign!

The organization helps kids with memory, attention, math, reading and comprehension skills. They say one of their goals is to increase literacy in the ArkLaTex.

The campaign encourages children to read through a game of bingo. Each spot on the bingo sheet encourages reading in a fun way.

You can also redeem the sheet for a sweet treat prize at a Learning Rx center. Those who complete the entire bingo chart will be rewarded a trip to Splashtown, Party Central, Altitude or SciPort.

Bingo sheet for younger kids:

Bingo sheet for younger kids
Bingo sheet for younger kids(KSLA)

Bingo sheet for older kids:

Bingo sheet for older kids
Bingo sheet for older kids(KSLA)

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFE>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lauren Olme, 77th Weapons Squadron assistant director of operations, and...
Air Force major becomes one of first pilots to fly a supersonic aircraft while pregnant
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2-year-old attacked by two dogs in Magnolia
Katie Grantham, 4
‘Record verdict’ reached in ‘Katie Bug’ civil trial
Christopher Dooley aka Hurricane Chris
Hurricane Chris trial continues into fifth day; former girlfriend testifies
Shreveport police cordoned off an area near Bernstein Avenue at Oakdale Street with crime scene...
Apparent drive-by shooting sends 2 men to hospital by private vehicle

Latest News

SPD looking for man missing since February
SPD looking for man missing since February
Shreveport school zone cameras in question
Shreveport school zone cameras in question
A school bus from Natchitoches Parish and a Mazda SUV were involved in a head-on crash on...
36 Natchitoches students onboard when driver crashes into bus; 1 driver airlifted to hospital
Raylene Stith
Argument escalates after woman reportedly pours acetone on victim’s face
A poll shows strong support for recalling Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Mayor Cantrell files two lawsuits challenging recall petition