LearningRx encouraging reading with book bingo

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Learning Rx is hosting a Chill & Read campaign!

The organization helps kids with memory, attention, math, reading and comprehension skills. They say one of their goals is to increase literacy in the ArkLaTex.

The campaign encourages children to read through a game of bingo. Each spot on the bingo sheet encourages reading in a fun way.

You can also redeem the sheet for a sweet treat prize at a Learning Rx center. Those who complete the entire bingo chart will be rewarded a trip to Splashtown, Party Central, Altitude or SciPort.

Bingo sheet for younger kids:

Bingo sheet for younger kids (KSLA)

Bingo sheet for older kids:

Bingo sheet for older kids (KSLA)

