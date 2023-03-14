KSLA celebrates National Pi Day with Cutie Pie’s Bakery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - March 14 marks National Pi Day, so the ArkLaTex is celebrating.

Jobee Wedlund of Cutie Pie’s Bakery spoke with KSLA’s Priscilla Borrego about the bakery’s pastries. Wedlund says she has stayed busy dishing up her homemade pies.

If you would like to purchase some mini pies, you can stock up this month.

Find Wedlund’s treats at Shop Till You Drop on March 17. She will have two booths set up on March 18th. One booth will be at Bossier Civic Center. The other one will at the Louisiana Redbud Festival. The last booth will be at the Bossier City Farmer’s Market on April 1.

Pies available for order:

Key Lime

Lemon Ice Box

Blueberry Cream

Chocolate Mud

Peanut Butter

Strawberry

Cheesecake

Bread Pudding

One pie is $6 and four pies cost $20.

Large pies are available too.

If you aren’t able to make any of these events, there are other ways to get your hands on some pies. Customers can find her on Facebook, send an email to ezekiel2012Jobee@gmail.com, or call (614) 209-0442 to place orders.

