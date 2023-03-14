Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Every Warrior Network hosting employment-focused event for those transitioning out of military

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Every Warrior Network is an organization that supports those in active duty, reservists and veterans.

Their mission is to support and connect those transitioning to life after the military. Always working to create relationships and connections within the ArkLaTex, their newest program is called Muster.

This networking group will focus on finding jobs and building resumes. Britney Ratcliff, director of human resources at Metro Aviation, will the the guest speaker for the first meeting.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 16 at 4000 Viking Drive in Bossier City. Click here to register.

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFE>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lauren Olme, 77th Weapons Squadron assistant director of operations, and...
Air Force major becomes one of first pilots to fly a supersonic aircraft while pregnant
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2-year-old attacked by two dogs in Magnolia
Katie Grantham, 4
‘Record verdict’ reached in ‘Katie Bug’ civil trial
Christopher Dooley aka Hurricane Chris
Hurricane Chris trial continues into fifth day; former girlfriend testifies
Shreveport police cordoned off an area near Bernstein Avenue at Oakdale Street with crime scene...
Apparent drive-by shooting sends 2 men to hospital by private vehicle

Latest News

SPD looking for man missing since February
SPD looking for man missing since February
Shreveport school zone cameras in question
Shreveport school zone cameras in question
Kenyon and Treylon Brown
Family devastated after gunfire takes away one teen, leaves another hospitalized
Drivers are displeased about speeding tickets in school zones.
City council to discuss free appeal option for school zone cam tickets