Every Warrior Network hosting employment-focused event for those transitioning out of military

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Every Warrior Network is an organization that supports those in active duty, reservists and veterans.

Their mission is to support and connect those transitioning to life after the military. Always working to create relationships and connections within the ArkLaTex, their newest program is called Muster.

This networking group will focus on finding jobs and building resumes. Britney Ratcliff, director of human resources at Metro Aviation, will the the guest speaker for the first meeting.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 16 at 4000 Viking Drive in Bossier City. Click here to register.

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFE>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.