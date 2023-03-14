Ask the Doctor
Closing arguments begin in Hurricane Chris murder trial

By Alexandria Savage
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Closing arguments began Tuesday, March 14 in the murder trial of Christopher Dooley, 32, known as Hurricane Chris.

The Shreveport rapper is charged with murder in an incident that happened back in 2020. Attorneys began their closing arguments in Judge John D. Mosley Jr.’s courtroom at 1:45 p.m.

The trial started Monday, March 6. The four-man, eight-woman jury will decide the rapper’s fate.

During the trial, the state presented 11 witnesses, while the defense presented just two, including Hurricane Chris himself.

On Oct. 22, 2020, Dooley was indicted by a Caddo Parish grand jury in connection with the June 19, 2020 death of Danzeria Farris Jr., 32. Farris was shot multiple times at a gas station at the intersection of Hearne and Hollywood avenues. In this case, Dooley is also charged with illegal possession of a stolen 2016 Mercedes sedan.

