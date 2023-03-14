City council to discuss free appeal option for school zone cam tickets

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport school zone cameras have been a hot topic of discussion since they were implemented at the beginning of the 2033-2023 school year.

Since they’ve gone online, many have reported getting falsely ticketed and even receiving them during school breaks. Others say that navigating the school zones and knowing what times they operate have been tricky for them.

With the many complaints, Mayor Tom Arceneaux has made a proposal to give people the option to appeal their tickets for free instead having to shelling out $50.

One councilmember agrees with Arceneaux, and says he has prepared some questions for the March 14 meeting.

“I am gonna ask some questions to the mayor and the administration and Blue Line. Where are we at since the citation issue was postponed? Where are we at? What have we done? What’s the progress that has been made and how many tickets have we issued?” said Councilman Grayson Boucher.

He says the city has earned $800,000 from the ticketing system so far. While he has proposed this already, Boucher says he feels now is a good time to put the program to a halt until everything is figured out.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight for the outcome of the council meeting.

