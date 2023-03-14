Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

City council to discuss free appeal option for school zone cam tickets

The Shreveport School Zone cameras have been a hot topic of discussion since they were implemented at the beginning of the school year.
By Michael Barnes
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport school zone cameras have been a hot topic of discussion since they were implemented at the beginning of the 2033-2023 school year.

Since they’ve gone online, many have reported getting falsely ticketed and even receiving them during school breaks. Others say that navigating the school zones and knowing what times they operate have been tricky for them.

With the many complaints, Mayor Tom Arceneaux has made a proposal to give people the option to appeal their tickets for free instead having to shelling out $50.

One councilmember agrees with Arceneaux, and says he has prepared some questions for the March 14 meeting.

“I am gonna ask some questions to the mayor and the administration and Blue Line. Where are we at since the citation issue was postponed? Where are we at? What have we done? What’s the progress that has been made and how many tickets have we issued?” said Councilman Grayson Boucher.

He says the city has earned $800,000 from the ticketing system so far. While he has proposed this already, Boucher says he feels now is a good time to put the program to a halt until everything is figured out.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight for the outcome of the council meeting.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lauren Olme, 77th Weapons Squadron assistant director of operations, and...
Air Force major becomes one of first pilots to fly a supersonic aircraft while pregnant
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2-year-old attacked by two dogs in Magnolia
Katie Grantham, 4
‘Record verdict’ reached in ‘Katie Bug’ civil trial
Christopher Dooley aka Hurricane Chris
Hurricane Chris trial continues into fifth day; former girlfriend testifies
Shreveport police cordoned off an area near Bernstein Avenue at Oakdale Street with crime scene...
Apparent drive-by shooting sends 2 men to hospital by private vehicle

Latest News

SPD looking for man missing since February
SPD looking for man missing since February
Shreveport school zone cameras in question
Shreveport school zone cameras in question
Kenyon and Treylon Brown
Family devastated after gunfire takes away one teen, leaves another hospitalized
Every Warrior Network kickstarts Muster program
Every Warrior Network hosting employment-focused event for those transitioning out of military