Argument escalates after woman reportedly pours acetone on victim’s face

Raylene Stith
Raylene Stith(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SPD responded to an assault and battery call at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 12.

The incident occurred in the 2700 block of Waggoner Avenue.

Responding officers were told Raylene Stith had poured acetone on the victim’s face during an argument. She then reportedly armed herself with scissors. Officers were able to de-escalate the situation without further incident.

The victim was treated for injuries by the Shreveport Fire Department and is expected to recover. Stith was arrested for one count of aggravated battery and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

