Another cool day ahead for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a quiet but chilly start to our day with most of you waking up to temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s. As we head through the day, a weak disturbance will approach from Texas bringing more clouds and a very slight chance of showers by mid to late afternoon. Highs will remain below average for mid March with readings ranging from the mid 50s to the low 60s.

Wednesday is the pick day of the week with plenty of sunshine expected along with a warming trend as temperatures climb into the upper 60s and low 70s. Should be a great day to get outside!

By Thursday, a strong cold front will quickly approach from the west with showers and storms becoming widespread by mid to late afternoon. These storms will then continue well into Thursday night before gradually pushing east early Friday morning. Severe weather will be possible with large hail, damaging wind and a few tornadoes all on the table. In addition, very heavy could leading to localized flooding.

Sharply colder air will arrive behind the front with highs by Friday struggling to climb into the low 50s. Gusty northwest winds will make it feel even colder and we’ll have lingering clouds and showers throughout the day.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it will remain quite chilly across the ArkLaTex with highs both Saturday and Sunday only climbing into the mid 50s. A widespread frost and freeze is likely with overnight lows plunging into the low and mid 30s for several consecutive nights. A few places could even fall into the 20s! Winter isn’t done with us just yet!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

