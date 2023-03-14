Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

50 Cent interested in Millennium Studios

There’s the possibility of filming movies and TV shows here very soon
Platinum record-selling artist Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is interested in Shreveport’s...
Platinum record-selling artist Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is interested in Shreveport’s Millennium Studios.(Source: Jasmine Franklin/KSLA News 12)
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — You might have heard rumors about platinum record-selling artist Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson being interested in Shreveport’s Millennium Studios.

Well, those rumors are right!

The popular rapper also works in the film industry, owning his own production company — G-Unit Film & Television. He’s produced hit shows like “Power” and “BMF.”

One of Jackson’s close friends tells us the artist and businessman is very interested in bringing several productions to Shreveport with the possibility of filming movies and TV shows here very soon at Millennium Studios, thus helping the city’s economy.

“The idea is Shreveport, Louisiana, is in ownership of a film facility that’s not being maximized. And Mr. Jackson sees an opportunity in that building to bring some of his production here and do bussiness,” Orville Hall said.

KSLA News 12′s Jasmine Franklin sat down with 50 cent’s close friend and representative working on this project. We’ll hear more from him tonight at 6.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lauren Olme, 77th Weapons Squadron assistant director of operations, and...
Air Force major becomes one of first pilots to fly a supersonic aircraft while pregnant
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2-year-old attacked by two dogs in Magnolia
Katie Grantham, 4
‘Record verdict’ reached in ‘Katie Bug’ civil trial
Christopher Dooley aka Hurricane Chris
Hurricane Chris trial continues into fifth day; former girlfriend testifies
Shreveport police officials tell us the department is 135 officers short despite constantly...
Shreveport police officer shortage grows

Latest News

SPD looking for man missing since February
SPD looking for man missing since February
1 person hurt in crash involving school bus
1 person hurt in crash involving school bus
Shreveport school zone cameras in question
Shreveport school zone cameras in question
National Pi Day
KSLA celebrates National Pi Day with Cutie Pie’s Bakery
Harvest
Harvest Regional Food Bank seeks support to fight hunger 8 in counties