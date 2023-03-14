50 Cent interested in Millennium Studios

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — You might have heard rumors about platinum record-selling artist Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson being interested in Shreveport’s Millennium Studios.

Well, those rumors are right!

The popular rapper also works in the film industry, owning his own production company — G-Unit Film & Television. He’s produced hit shows like “Power” and “BMF.”

One of Jackson’s close friends tells us the artist and businessman is very interested in bringing several productions to Shreveport with the possibility of filming movies and TV shows here very soon at Millennium Studios, thus helping the city’s economy.

“The idea is Shreveport, Louisiana, is in ownership of a film facility that’s not being maximized. And Mr. Jackson sees an opportunity in that building to bring some of his production here and do bussiness,” Orville Hall said.

KSLA News 12′s Jasmine Franklin sat down with 50 cent’s close friend and representative working on this project. We’ll hear more from him tonight at 6.

