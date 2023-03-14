Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

1,000-year-old remains, jewelry found in rare coffin in hidden cemetery

The unidentified woman’s remains are believed to be more than 1,000 years old.
The unidentified woman’s remains are believed to be more than 1,000 years old.(West Yorkshire Joint Services/Leeds City Council via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The remains of a Roman aristocrat and 61 other people were unearthed by archaeologists in northern England.

The unidentified woman’s remains are believed to be more than 1,000 years old.

Her skeleton, along with her jewelry, was found in a “very rare” lead-lined coffin at the hidden cemetery in the City of Leeds last year.

Archaeologists found men, women and 23 children at the previously unknown archeological site.

Archaeologists hope the 1,600-year-old cemetery could help them understand the important and largely undocumented transition between the fall of the Roman Empire in about 400 BC and the establishment of the later Anglo-Saxon kingdoms.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lauren Olme, 77th Weapons Squadron assistant director of operations, and...
Air Force major becomes one of first pilots to fly a supersonic aircraft while pregnant
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2-year-old attacked by two dogs in Magnolia
Katie Grantham, 4
‘Record verdict’ reached in ‘Katie Bug’ civil trial
Christopher Dooley aka Hurricane Chris
Hurricane Chris trial continues into fifth day; former girlfriend testifies
Shreveport police cordoned off an area near Bernstein Avenue at Oakdale Street with crime scene...
Apparent drive-by shooting sends 2 men to hospital by private vehicle

Latest News

SPD looking for man missing since February
SPD looking for man missing since February
Shreveport school zone cameras in question
Shreveport school zone cameras in question
Michael Regan, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, announces the Biden...
EPA to limit toxic ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water
Police identified the suspect as Brenton Bell, 30. He is wanted for aggravated kidnapping.
Woman escapes kidnapper after being locked in a closet for 2 months, police say
Regional bank stocks bounced back sharply, recovering some of their plunges from a day earlier.
Stocks leap higher on Wall Street, led by beaten down banks