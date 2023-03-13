Ask the Doctor
Teen dead, another critically injured after double shooting in Darrow on Sunday

Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a double shooting that left a teenager dead and another person critically injured.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DARROW, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a double shooting that left a teenager dead and another person critically injured on Sunday, March 12.

The shooting happened along Highway 22 at Brown Street in Darrow sometime around noon.

One of the victims was found dead on the scene, investigators said. They added a second victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word yet on a suspect or motive at this time.

The identity of the victim should be released by deputies on Monday.

This investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Woman dies after severe beating; suspect's charge upgraded
