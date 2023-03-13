Ask the Doctor
Sunshine today but staying cool

By Matt Jones
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The cold front that moved through over the weekend has brought much cooler air to the ArkLaTex with many of us waking up to temperatures in the 40s. As we head through the day, you’ll want to bring along the sunglasses but also keep those jackets handy! I’m expecting plenty of sunshine but highs only warming into the upper 50s and low 60s. A north breeze at 10-15 mph will make it feel even cooler at times.

For Tuesday, clouds will increase and we could see a few showers by late afternoon as a weak disturbance arrives from the west. It will stay cool with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday looks really nice with plenty of sunshine and temperatures rebounding into the upper 60s and low 70s.

By Thursday, a strong cold front will approach from the west bringing widespread showers and storms that will continue through early Friday morning. Heavy rain will be possible with this front along with the possibility of severe weather. We’ll update you as we get closer.

Much colder air will arrive behind the cold front for St. Patrick’s Day on Friday and into the weekend. Highs Friday, Saturday and Sunday will only warm into the mid 50s with overnight lows plunging into the low and mid 30s across parts of the ArkLaTex!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

