Sunny skies and cool temperatures continue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! It has been a beautiful day across the ArkLaTex so far and that will continue into the late afternoon and evening hours. Sunset is now a bit later in the day and if you would like to watch said sunset, it will be a great night to do so. Temperatures will drop to the 50s by about 6:00 this evening with overnight lows dropping well into the low-40s and upper-30s, the clear skies mostly remaining overnight.

Tomorrow is weird. The expectation is that it will be a nice day, similar to today with sunshine and highs in the low-60s. There is a slight chance for some light to moderate showers, but as stated yesterday, only one model is really confident about this rain happening so this is something we will have to see if happens. I am not buying the rain chances but we have a 10% chance tomorrow just in case, maybe take them umbrella to be safe. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the low-40s again.

Cool temperatures will continue into Wednesday. Our next weather maker, another winter cold front, will move in Thursday. This cold front will bring rain and thunderstorms to the ArkLaTex Thursday and into Friday midday. There is a low-end chance for some severe storms, which may change for better or worse in the coming days. We will give you the First Alert to any changes on that front as the system develops.

