Standoff with suspect ends in Hermann, Mo. after two officers shot, one killed

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A standoff with a suspect in Hermann, Missouri, ended around 1:30 p.m. Monday after two officers were shot nearby the night before. A Blue alert was issued Sunday after the suspect fled the shooting scene, leading to an hours-long standoff.

During a press conference on Monday, police said officers responded to Casey’s General Store in Hermann to take Kenneth Simpson, 35, into custody for multiple warrants. This is when Simpson shot both officers, resulting in the death of one. The other officer is in critical but stable condition.

A News 4 crew shot video of the suspect surrendering himself to police.

The call for two officers down at Casey’s General Store came just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. Officers were called to a disturbance at the store, located at 115 MO-19 in Hermann. Once on the scene, the officers got into a shootout with the suspect.

MSHP later announced that one of the officers who was shot, Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith, died at the hospital. The second officer was publicly identified by the City of Hermann as Officer Adam Sullentrup.

Authorities believe the suspect, identified by MSHP as Simpson barricaded himself in a home just across the street from the Casey’s General Store. Throughout the night and early morning, officers gave verbal commands for the suspect to come out. News 4 Reporter Alex Gaul was on scene Monday morning and saw troopers moving towards the house with flashbangs and K-9 officers.

SWAT officers administered tear gas Monday and broke through the front window of the house after giving verbal commands. Simpson then walked out of the home with his hands up and was arrested.

Earlier, around 10:50 a.m., a robot was seen being used to breach the home.

Court records show that Simpson has had a long criminal history, dating back to 2004, with several current pending cases. He has been on the run from authorities since April 2022. Police ask if you see Simpson to call 911 or your local law enforcement.

A Casey’s spokesperson released the following statement regarding the incident:

“Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the officers who were involved, their families, and everyone at the Hermann Police Department. Our team is grateful for the work these officers do to keep our community safe. The store team members were unharmed and the store is currently closed. We are working with the authorities to provide any information or assistance they may need as they investigate this incident.”

The City of Hermann closed the city office to the public Monday following the shooting.

A visitation will be held for Det. Sgt. Griffith on Sunday at Owensville High School from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The funeral will be held from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

