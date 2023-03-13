Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

SPD makes 5 firearm arrests over weekend

Left to right: Isaiah Baker, Derrick Dudley, Dalando Garner, Adam Mitchell & Liltorius Mitchell
Left to right: Isaiah Baker, Derrick Dudley, Dalando Garner, Adam Mitchell & Liltorius Mitchell(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department made five firearm-related arrests on Friday, March 10 through the 11.

Dalando Garner was arrested on March 10 after a concerned citizen reported a man sleeping in a car on W. 70th Street. When officers attempted to make contact, Garner fled, was tased, and taken into custody. He was arrested for one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a schedule II narcotic with intent to distribute, one count of possession of a firearm with a controlled substance and one count of resisting arrest.

On March 11, Isaiah Baker and Adam Mitchell were arrested after a traffic stop on Jewella Avenue. A handgun and a semi-automatic rifle were seized by officers. Both men were charged with one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a schedule I narcotic with intent to distribute.

Liltorius Mitchell was also arrested in a traffic stop at Greenwood Road and Jewella Avenue on March 11. A firearm and narcotics were found by police. Mitchell was arrested for one count of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse, one count of possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, one count of possession of a schedule I narcotic with intent to distribute.

SPD responded to a call about a vehicle leaving the runway on March 11 on East Jewella Avenue. Officers took Derrick Dudley into custody for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. During the investigation, he was found to be in possession of a firearm. The firearm was seized by officer and Dudley was arrested for one count of DWI and one count od being a felon in possession of a firearm.

CRIME IN SHREVEPORT>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police cordoned off an area near Bernstein Avenue at Oakdale Street with crime scene...
Apparent drive-by shooting sends 2 men to hospital by private vehicle
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
Christopher Dooley aka Hurricane Chris
Hurricane Chris trial continues into fifth day, former girlfriend testifies
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in place until 3 AM
Some strong to severe storms possible tonight
Thanks to modern technology and DNA samples, Andrew K. Carriere II (left) and Inga Johansen...
La. couple arrested 31 years after newborn found dead

Latest News

Graphic Packaging paper mill in Texarkana
Agreement reached between United Steelworkers union, Graphic Packaging Paper Mill
Verdict reached in civil jury trial in "Katie Bug" case
Verdict reached in civil jury trial in "Katie Bug" case
Katie Grantham, 4
‘Record verdict’ reached in ‘Katie Bug’ civil trial
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Ark. State Police seeking info on hit-and-run that left 85-year-old dead