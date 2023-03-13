SPD makes 5 firearm arrests over weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department made five firearm-related arrests on Friday, March 10 through the 11.

Dalando Garner was arrested on March 10 after a concerned citizen reported a man sleeping in a car on W. 70th Street. When officers attempted to make contact, Garner fled, was tased, and taken into custody. He was arrested for one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a schedule II narcotic with intent to distribute, one count of possession of a firearm with a controlled substance and one count of resisting arrest.

On March 11, Isaiah Baker and Adam Mitchell were arrested after a traffic stop on Jewella Avenue. A handgun and a semi-automatic rifle were seized by officers. Both men were charged with one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a schedule I narcotic with intent to distribute.

Liltorius Mitchell was also arrested in a traffic stop at Greenwood Road and Jewella Avenue on March 11. A firearm and narcotics were found by police. Mitchell was arrested for one count of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse, one count of possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, one count of possession of a schedule I narcotic with intent to distribute.

SPD responded to a call about a vehicle leaving the runway on March 11 on East Jewella Avenue. Officers took Derrick Dudley into custody for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. During the investigation, he was found to be in possession of a firearm. The firearm was seized by officer and Dudley was arrested for one count of DWI and one count od being a felon in possession of a firearm.

