SLT starts holding auditions for ‘Anything Goes’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Theater lovers, there’s a new show coming this summer at Shreveport’s Little Theatre.

Auditions are underway for the summer production of “Anything Goes.” It’s described as a musical classic with high energy, romance and lots of laughter.

Shreveport Little Theatre began holding auditions March 12, 2023, for its summer production of "Anything Goes." Callbacks will be March 19. (Source: Tamer Knight/KSLA News 12)

“This is what we would call a golden age musical. It’s written by Cole Porter. It sounds. The genre, the style of the music is a bit older. Cole Porter was that classic American songbook kind of sound,” one man said.

The first day of auditions was held Sunday, March 12 as theater lovers fight for a spot in the show. “It’s always so exciting when you see so many community members that are interested in doing the summer musical,” said Lauren Nugent, the show’s director and choreographer.

“Today is the first round of auditions. We’ll have callbacks next week, next Sunday night. So they’ll audition today. They’ll have a dance call, which is primarily a tap dance call, and they’ll sing for us as well. And we will decide from there who we will like to see a little more of for our principal roles and what not.”

Shreveport’s Little Theatre continues to make history by being one of the longest continually producing theaters in the United States. “We are entering our 102nd consecutive season, right. ‘Anything Goes’ opens that 102nd year,” Nugent said.

A matinee showing of “Anything Goes” is scheduled for July 21, with tickets starting at $30 each. You can visit Shreveport Little Theatre’s website for all upcoming showtimes and dates.

