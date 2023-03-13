Shreveport police officer shortage grows
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two growing problems but with no immediate solutions.
In the city of Shreveport, while we continue on this record trend of homicides in 2023, the city police force is still down well more than 100 officers.
Police officials tell us the department is 135 officers short despite constantly recruiting. In October 2021, the department was shy 110 officers.
