Reports: Saints lose Onyemata to Falcons, Tuttle to Panthers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints lost two defensive tackles to NFC South rivals in the first few hours of free agency.

David Onyemata is reportedly signing with the Atlanta Falcons where he will reunite with current Falcons defensive coordinator, Ryan Nielsen. The deal is worth a reported $35 million over three seasons, with $24 million guaranteed.

Shy Tuttle is also moving on. He has reportedly agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers on a three-year deal worth $19.5 million with 13 million guaranteed.

The departures of Onyemata and Tuttle leave a huge hole at the defensive tackle position for the Saints.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.