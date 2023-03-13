Ask the Doctor
Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office mourns sudden loss of long-time veteran

Pictured above with Capt. Wiggins are two of his sons, Kody (right) and Jeremy (left), both of whom work in law enforcement. Kody is the communications supervisor at the Red River Parish Sheriff's Office and Jeremy is a school resource/DARE officer for Webster Parish under Sheriff Jason Parker.(Red River Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Members of the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office are grieving following the loss of one of their own.

On Sunday, March 12, the sheriff’s office lost a 36-year veteran of the department. During his 36 years with the sheriff’s office, Capt. Joey Wiggins served in various roles, including patrol, investigations, DARE, and warden. He worked under sheriffs Buddy Huckabay, Johnny Ray Norman, and Glen Edwards.

The sheriff’s office says his death was “sudden and unexpected.”

“Sheriff Edwards and the RRPSO family extend our prayers and deepest sympathies to the Wiggins family. He will be greatly missed! We also ask and thank you in advance for your prayers for the Wiggins family and our department during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Monday.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

