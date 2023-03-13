Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office mourns sudden loss of long-time veteran

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Members of the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office are grieving following the loss of one of their own.

On Sunday, March 12, the sheriff’s office lost a 36-year veteran of the department. During his 36 years with the sheriff’s office, Capt. Joey Wiggins served in various roles, including patrol, investigations, DARE, and warden. He worked under sheriffs Buddy Huckabay, Johnny Ray Norman, and Glen Edwards.

The sheriff’s office says his death was “sudden and unexpected.”

“Sheriff Edwards and the RRPSO family extend our prayers and deepest sympathies to the Wiggins family. He will be greatly missed! We also ask and thank you in advance for your prayers for the Wiggins family and our department during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Monday.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

