Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Mississippi woman and her two daughters die from apparent drowning

The 28-year-old woman and her daughters, ages 7 and 8, were not identified.
The 28-year-old woman and her daughters, ages 7 and 8, were not identified.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON PARISH, LA. (KPLC) - A Mississippi woman and her two daughters have died after an apparent drowning in the Gulf off of Long Beach Road.

The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office received the call around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday.

In addition to the three deceased victims, a 9-year-old boy was pulled from the water and airlifted to a hospital. Authorities said he is in critical condition. A 3-year-old boy was found walking on the beach by a neighbor.

According to Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett, the child told a neighbor his mom went swimming, which is when the search began.

Burnett also tells KPLC the family is from Ethel, Mississippi, and the father was working at Golden Pass LNG.

The 28-year-old woman and her daughters, ages 7 and 8, were not identified.

Their bodies were recovered from the water along the breakwater rocks.

Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson said conditions of the water at the beach Sunday afternoon were rough and not good for swimming.

Autopsies are pending with the Cameron Parish Coroner, but we’re told no one was wearing a life jacket.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police cordoned off an area near Bernstein Avenue at Oakdale Street with crime scene...
Apparent drive-by shooting sends 2 men to hospital by private vehicle
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
Christopher Dooley aka Hurricane Chris
Hurricane Chris trial continues into fifth day; former girlfriend testifies
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in place until 3 AM
Some strong to severe storms possible tonight
Thanks to modern technology and DNA samples, Andrew K. Carriere II (left) and Inga Johansen...
La. couple arrested 31 years after newborn found dead

Latest News

Shooting in Darrow
Name of teen killed in double shooting released
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2-year-old attacked by two dogs in Magnolia
Pictured above with Capt. Wiggins are two of his sons, Kody (right) and Jeremy (left), both of...
Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office mourns sudden loss of long-time veteran
Graphic Packaging paper mill in Texarkana
Agreement reached between United Steelworkers union, Graphic Packaging Paper Mill