LSU earns Top 16 seed; will host 1st, 2nd rounds of NCAA Tourney

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have earned a Top 16 seed for the second time under head coach Kim Mulkey. The Tigers are the No. 3 seed in the Greenville 2 Region and will face Hawai’i in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

LSU will host the first and second rounds at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center starting Friday, March 17.

The Tigers finished the season ranked No. 9 in the AP Top 25 Poll and were eliminated from the semifinals of the SEC Tournament by Tennessee after blowing a 17-point lead.

LSU finished the season with a 28-2 record with their losses to No. 1 South Carolina and Tennessee. The Warriors finished 18-14 and won the Big West Tournament.

LSU forward Angel Reese (10)
LSU forward Angel Reese (10)

Angel Reese has been one of the stars all season as she broke Sylvia Fowles record for most double-doubles in a single season with 28. Reese led the Tigers and the SEC in points and rebounds and also finished fifth in the league in field goal percentage.

LSU guard Alexis Morris (45)
LSU guard Alexis Morris (45)
LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson (4)
LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson (4)

Alexis Morris, a First Team All-SEC selection, and Flau’jae Johnson, the SEC Freshman of the Year, have been huge pieces this season for the Tigers as well.

CLICK HERE for more, including ticket information.

Click here to report a typo.

