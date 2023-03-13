Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Ark. State Police seeking info on hit-and-run that left 85-year-old dead

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Arkansas State Police is looking for information in a deadly hit-and-run that happened west of Stamps.

Police say the fatal incident happened March 9 just after 5 a.m. on Highway 82 in Lafayette County.

An 85-year-old from Springhill, La. was visiting family in the area when he was hit by what investigators believe was a 2006 or 2007 silvery Toyota RAV4. Police say the SUV is likely heavily damaged on the front passenger side.

Anyone with information about what happened should call Troop G at 870-777-4641.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police cordoned off an area near Bernstein Avenue at Oakdale Street with crime scene...
Apparent drive-by shooting sends 2 men to hospital by private vehicle
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
Christopher Dooley aka Hurricane Chris
Hurricane Chris trial continues into fifth day, former girlfriend testifies
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in place until 3 AM
Some strong to severe storms possible tonight
Thanks to modern technology and DNA samples, Andrew K. Carriere II (left) and Inga Johansen...
La. couple arrested 31 years after newborn found dead

Latest News

Barksdale to host 2023 Defenders of Liberty Air Show
Shreveport Little Theatre began holding auditions March 12, 2023, for its summer production of...
SLT starts holding auditions for ‘Anything Goes’
Heart of Louisiana: Carville Family
Heart of Louisiana: Carville Family
Shooting in Darrow
Teen dead, another critically injured after double shooting in Darrow on Sunday