Agreement reached between United Steelworkers union, Graphic Packaging Paper Mill

Graphic Packaging paper mill in Texarkana
Graphic Packaging paper mill in Texarkana(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A tentative contract has been approved between the United Steelworkers union and Graphic Packaging Paper Mill in Domino, Texas.

[RELATED: United Steelworkers union at paper mill in Domino rejects latest contract offered by company]

In February, workers here voted down a contract offer paving the way for a possible strike. On Monday, March 13, a union representative said a revised contract was presented and the union workers overwhelmingly said yes to the company’s terms.

Union spokesman Doug Watts said the main hold up for the delay was work scheduling issues and a two-tier pay system. He said the new contract will not change the employee’s work schedules, but the two-tier pay scale will gradually phase out over the five-year term of the contract.

There are around 500 USW union members at Graphic Packaging.

