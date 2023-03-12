Sunny start to the week; more rain to come

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! It has been a gloomy day but at least it has been mostly dry as the afternoon hours showed up. Temperatures have struggled and kinda stayed stagnant all day with the northern zones actually warming up more than the southern. Tonight, lows will drop to the 40s for overnight lows, expect the temperatures to begin dropping a little faster around 8 tonight. Cloud cover will decrease overnight as well.

Tomorrow, sunny skies but that’s about it in terms of the nice portion of the forecast. Highs will likely only reach the low-60s across much of the ArkLaTex but it will at least be dry. This is the second of a decent stretch of days that we will be rather cool with highs only reaching the 60s. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 40s and possibly the 30s in some places.

Cool temperatures will continue into Wednesday with the sunshine as well. There is a slight chance for rain on Tuesday which we will continue to monitor as only one model is expecting rain. Our next weather system will move in Thursday and Friday, bringing another round of widespread rain and storms to the ArkLaTex and cooler temperatures going into the weekend.

