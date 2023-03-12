Straight Jokes No Chaser Comedy Show comes to Bossier; Mike Epps, D.L. Hughley & Cedric the Entertainer take the stage

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Straight Jokes No Chaser Comedy Show came to Bossier, packing out the Brookshire Grocery arena at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.

The laughs didn’t stop as big-name comedians like Mike Epps, D.L. Hughley, and Cedric the Entertainer took to the stage. It was a packed house as participants were rolling in the aisles. The comedians showed bossier city some love and much needed laughs.

You can catch the comedians at their next stop in Nashville.

