Shreveport City Courthouse recalls citizens’ warrants for 12th Annual Amnesty Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport City Marshall Office’s Annual Amnesty Day is Saturday, March 1, so anyone with outstanding warrants and delinquent tickets with Shreveport City courts had a chance to handle their case in court without penalty.

Hundreds of ArkLaTex citizens had their day in court or dodged jail time after the the12th Annual Amnesty Day at Shreveport City Courthouse. The court proceedings were held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone with warrants could have them recalled, handle the matter in court, or receive a new court date without being arrested or additional fees being added. In addition, anyone with delinquent fines could pay or request a new payment schedule.

Officials with the courthouse say Amnesty Day is the one time a year they open their doors on a Saturday.

“We know that a lot of people do work 8 to 5 Monday through Friday, and a lot of people are only off on the weekends, so a lot of times that’s how people miss court because they’re working. So, today is one of those days that it’s no excuse for you not to come in to pay your outstanding traffic ticket,” Shreveport City Marshall James Jefferson said.

Judges were busy on Saturday. Before noon, they had already seen 107 court cases and recalled 268 warrants with new court dates assigned.

Amnesty Day is only for offenses committed in Shreveport. All other delinquent cases from other cities and parishes do not qualify.

