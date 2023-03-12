Showers to move out by midday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Isolated showers will continue into the afternoon but your Sunday will be much cooler with highs likely only reaching the mid and upper-60s. Temperatures will likely fall throughout the day with the high temperature being reached during the morning hours. We did not cool off much overnight, only getting into the 60s deep into the overnight hours.

On the subject of the overnight hours, don’t forget to “spring forward” your clocks for the beginning of Daylight Saving Time. The hour of 2 AM did not happen and yes, I can feel it.

Cooler temperatures are coming Monday through Wednesday with highs only reaching the 60s. I can give you the First Alert on our next weather maker, another late winter cold front is on the way. Rain and storm chances increase significantly as the front moves into the ArkLaTex Thursday evening and into the afternoon Friday. The severe risk is unknown as this event is still a good ways away but plan for rain on Thursday evening and Friday with the hope of the rain being done by Friday night.

