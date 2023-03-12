Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

McNeese hires Will Wade as new head men’s basketball coach

LSU head coach Will Wade
LSU head coach Will Wade(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade has been named the new men’s basketball coach at McNeese State University.

McNeese’s Director of Athletics Heath Schroyer made the announcement on Sunday, March 12.

“The interest in this job was overwhelming,” Schroyer said. “People know we are a sleeping giant. But trust me on this. Today, the giant has awoken. I wanted someone who not only understands my expectations for our basketball program on and off the court but actually embraces them.”

McNeese said Wade replaces John Aiken. He was let go on Wednesday, March 8, after two seasons as head coach and a 22-45 overall record.

Wade was fired by LSU in 2022 after the university confirmed it received an NCAA notice of allegations. At the time, LSU President William Tate said in a statement that the notice contained serious allegations, including multiple charges alleging Wade’s personal involvement in or awareness of Level 1 misconduct.

Wade’s new job as the McNeese coach is his first job since being let go by LSU.

RELATED: Will Wade, Bill Armstrong fired from LSU

Aside from the controversy, Wade has an impressive coaching resume. In five seasons with LSU, he held an overall record of 108-54 and led the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament three times in five seasons. He also helped LSU win their first SEC regular season title in a decade in 2019.

Wade will officially be introduced as the new McNeese men’s basketball coach on Monday, March 13.

“This is a completely different job than it was three years ago,” Schroyer said. “McNeese basketball is one of the best jobs in the nation in regards to one-bid leagues. We are funded at the top of the league, have the best facility, a passionate fan base, and many other built-in advantages. I will not make excuses for why we can’t win and win big. Quite frankly, there is no excuse.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in place until 3 AM
Some strong to severe storms possible tonight
Brandon Lindsey
Woman dies after violent beating; suspect faces upgraded charge
Field of Dreams Park in Bossier City, La.
Bossier City’s Field of Dreams Park back open after capture of alligator
Christopher Dooley aka Hurricane Chris
Hurricane Chris trial continues into fifth day, former girlfriend testifies
Thanks to modern technology and DNA samples, Andrew K. Carriere II (left) and Inga Johansen...
La. couple arrested 31 years after newborn found dead

Latest News

Quarterback Derek Carr signs his four-year contract with the Saints at the team's facility in...
Saints introduce Derek Carr as quarterback formally signs four-year contract
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
LSU hits field for first day of spring practice
Local sports groups aim to help Shreveport-Bossier Kids
Shreveport-Bossier coaches take children under wings, guide them
Mark Adams led the Red Raiders to a 27-10 record and a Sweet 16 bid in his first season as a...
Texas Tech suspends Coach Mark Adams