McNeese hires Will Wade as new head men’s basketball coach

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade has been named the new men’s basketball coach at McNeese State University.

McNeese’s Director of Athletics Heath Schroyer made the announcement on Sunday, March 12.

“The interest in this job was overwhelming,” Schroyer said. “People know we are a sleeping giant. But trust me on this. Today, the giant has awoken. I wanted someone who not only understands my expectations for our basketball program on and off the court but actually embraces them.”

McNeese said Wade replaces John Aiken. He was let go on Wednesday, March 8, after two seasons as head coach and a 22-45 overall record.

Wade was fired by LSU in 2022 after the university confirmed it received an NCAA notice of allegations. At the time, LSU President William Tate said in a statement that the notice contained serious allegations, including multiple charges alleging Wade’s personal involvement in or awareness of Level 1 misconduct.

Wade’s new job as the McNeese coach is his first job since being let go by LSU.

Aside from the controversy, Wade has an impressive coaching resume. In five seasons with LSU, he held an overall record of 108-54 and led the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament three times in five seasons. He also helped LSU win their first SEC regular season title in a decade in 2019.

Wade will officially be introduced as the new McNeese men’s basketball coach on Monday, March 13.

“This is a completely different job than it was three years ago,” Schroyer said. “McNeese basketball is one of the best jobs in the nation in regards to one-bid leagues. We are funded at the top of the league, have the best facility, a passionate fan base, and many other built-in advantages. I will not make excuses for why we can’t win and win big. Quite frankly, there is no excuse.”

