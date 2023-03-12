Ask the Doctor
Hurricane Chris trial continues into fifth day, former girlfriends testifies

By Alexandria Savage and Amia Lewis
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hurricane Chris is back in court for day five of his murder trial on March 11.

Christopher Dooley, a 34-year-old Shreveport native and rapper who goes by the name Hurricane Chris, and 32-year-old Danzeria O. Farris Jr. were seen having an exchange at a Texaco gas station in the 2600 block of Hollywood Avenue in June of 2020. Dooley is being charged with second degree murder and illegal possession of stolen things, which is related to a silver Mercedes.

Dooley’s former girlfriend testified in court Friday, and she stated her name was on the title of the Mercedes. After an alleged falling out during a trip in California, she said she knew their 3-month relationship was coming to an end, so she attempted to get the car she owned from Dallas, but the car had disappeared. She then filed a police report with Dallas PD.

Jurors listen to three 911 calls on first day of rapper Hurricane Chris’ murder trial
Eyewitness, former SPD officer take stand on day 4 of Hurricane Chris murder trial

The report did not include Dooley’s name according to her testimony, but she did give police the address of Dooley’s child’s mother in Frisco, Texas and told police that Dooley could possibly have the vehicle.

