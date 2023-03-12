Ask the Doctor
Apparent drive-by shooting sends 2 people to hospital by private vehicle

Evidence markers indicate at least 1 vehicle struck by gunfire
Shreveport police cordoned off an area near Bernstein Avenue at Oakdale Street with crime scene...
Shreveport police cordoned off an area near Bernstein Avenue at Oakdale Street with crime scene tape after an apparent drive-by shooting March 12, 2023, sent two people to the hospital by private vehicle.
By Curtis Heyen and Tamer Knight
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate at least one person showed up at Ochsner LSU Health seeking treatment for a gunshot wound about 4:05 p.m. Sunday, March 12.

Shreveport police cordoned off an area near Bernstein Avenue at Oakdale Street with crime scene...
Shreveport police cordoned off an area near Bernstein Avenue at Oakdale Street with crime scene tape after an apparent drive-by shooting March 12, 2023, sent two people to the hospital by private vehicle.

Shreveport police have confirmed that two gunshot victims were taken to the Shreveport hospital by private vehicle.

Police have an area near Bernstein Avenue at Oakdale Street cordoned off with crime scene tape. Evidence markers there indicate at least one vehicle was struck by gunfire.

Evidence markers indicate at least one vehicle was struck by gunfire.

No other details have been released as to when, where and how the shooting occurred.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

