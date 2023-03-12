Apparent drive-by shooting sends 2 people to hospital by private vehicle
Evidence markers indicate at least 1 vehicle struck by gunfire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting that sent two people to the hospital.
Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate at least one person showed up at Ochsner LSU Health seeking treatment for a gunshot wound about 4:05 p.m. Sunday, March 12.
Shreveport police have confirmed that two gunshot victims were taken to the Shreveport hospital by private vehicle.
Police have an area near Bernstein Avenue at Oakdale Street cordoned off with crime scene tape. Evidence markers there indicate at least one vehicle was struck by gunfire.
No other details have been released as to when, where and how the shooting occurred.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
