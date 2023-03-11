Some strong storms possible tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! We have had an up-and-down day across the ArkLaTex with a warm front stalling across the region allowing some folks in the south to see the 80s while most only see the 60s and 70s. Some sunshine has come out but it won’t last. Tonight, strong storms are possible, specifically impacting out farthest north counties and there is a low-end severe risk that we will be keeping an eye on. The storms are expected to move through SW Arkansas during the late night and overnight hours. Tomorrow, isolated showers will continue into the afternoon but your Sunday will be much cooler with highs likely only reaching the mid and upper-60s. The cloud cover will remain until late tomorrow night.

On the subject of tomorrow, don’t forget to “spring forward” your clocks for the beginning of Daylight Saving Time. The hour of 2 AM will not happen.

Cooler temperatures are coming Monday through Wednesday with highs only reaching the 60s. I can give you the First Alert on our next weather maker, another late winter cold front is on the way. Rain and storm chances increase significantly as the front moves into the ArkLaTex Thursday evening and into the afternoon Friday. The severe risk is unknown as this event is still a good ways away but plan for rain on Thursday evening and Friday with the hope of the rain being done by Friday night.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.