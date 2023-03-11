Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Some strong storms possible tonight

By Austin Evans
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! We have had an up-and-down day across the ArkLaTex with a warm front stalling across the region allowing some folks in the south to see the 80s while most only see the 60s and 70s. Some sunshine has come out but it won’t last. Tonight, strong storms are possible, specifically impacting out farthest north counties and there is a low-end severe risk that we will be keeping an eye on. The storms are expected to move through SW Arkansas during the late night and overnight hours. Tomorrow, isolated showers will continue into the afternoon but your Sunday will be much cooler with highs likely only reaching the mid and upper-60s. The cloud cover will remain until late tomorrow night.

On the subject of tomorrow, don’t forget to “spring forward” your clocks for the beginning of Daylight Saving Time. The hour of 2 AM will not happen.

Cooler temperatures are coming Monday through Wednesday with highs only reaching the 60s. I can give you the First Alert on our next weather maker, another late winter cold front is on the way. Rain and storm chances increase significantly as the front moves into the ArkLaTex Thursday evening and into the afternoon Friday. The severe risk is unknown as this event is still a good ways away but plan for rain on Thursday evening and Friday with the hope of the rain being done by Friday night.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haughton and Bossier police were fired at and fired back
Man shot & killed by officers after high speed chase was armed with AR-15 style fully automatic BB rifle
Field of Dreams Park in Bossier City, La.
Alligator on the loose at Bossier City’s Field of Dreams Park; park closed
Brandon Lindsey
Woman dies after violent beating; suspect facing upgraded charges
A Bossier teacher is being called 'Coach Hero' for his heroic actions.
Bossier teacher honored as hero for saving student’s life
Drug arrests
18 people arrested for felony drug, gun charges

Latest News

A strong storm or two tonight
Austin's Saturday Afternoon Weather Update
Some storms tonight
Some isolated showers and storms this weekend
Some storms tonight
Austin's Saturday Morning Weather Update
A few weekend storms
A few storms this weekend followed by another cool down next week